Warm up Your Spins, Unfreeze Your Balance with Slotland Top-Ups

Unfreeze your balance and warm up your spins with 6 days of match bonuses, poker perks, mystery slot spins and more. From now through January 26th spin the mystery slot for an extra 30%, 50% or 100% match bonus, think of it as a January Top-Up bonus to help take the chill out of the air.

Next up is a 100% Slot match for regular players and 125% for all VIPs. Bonus code SPIN2WIN is redeemable one time on deposits worth $5-$300. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 30x wagering.

Moving on to the 6 Match Days promo. This promo is valid for 75% extra on deposits $150-$300, 50% with deposits $75-$149 or 25% on deposits $5-$74. Promo code JANUARY is valid four times per day and is subject to 26x wagering.

Bonus code POKER is good for 35% extra on deposits worth $25-$300 and all video poker games. The bonus code can be redeemed twice per day and is subject to 24x wagering.

Slotland also informed its players that starting February 1st, the minimum deposit will increase to $45. Slotland said the change is out of their control and recommends using cryptocurrencies to ensure minimal fees.