Weekend Warrior Bonuses from Sloto’Cash and Miami Club Casino

Heat Up the Weekend and Get Your Inner Warrior Spinning Through Bangkok Nights with Two Great Bonuses!

Let your inner warrior out during these difficult times by heading to your 1st Battle protected by a 150% Match plus 50 Free Storm Lords Spins at Sloto’Cash Casino. You’re heading for victory when you face the 2nd Battle with a 200% Match + 33 Caesar’s Empire Spins. And on top of it all, you’ll be going for glory with an extra 200 Free Spins on Achilles Deluxe!

Let’s continue to be strong and aim for greatness this 2020!

1st Battle

100% up to $1000 Match + 50 Free Spins on top!

Redeem Code: SLOTSGLORY-1

Game: Storm Lords

2nd Battle

150% up to $1500 2nd Match + 100 Spins on top!

Redeem Code: SLOTSGLORY-2

Game: Caesar’s Empire

Go for glory with

200 Free Spins!

Redeem Code: SLOTS200GLORY

Game: Achilles Deluxe

Terms

Deposit bonuses require a $25 minimum deposit and they hold 30x roll over + 5x on spins winnings. All deposit bonuses hold no max cashout. Free coupon holds $500 max cashout and 40x. Promo codes must be redeemed in order. Expires October 15th

2nd Weekly Casino Bonus

Miami Club is offering 50 Free Spins on Bangkok Nights using code: BNMS16 on a no deposit required. Wagers must be 40x with a maximum cash out of $150. This bonus is available from September 16th through October 7th for all new players.