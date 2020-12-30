Welcome 2021, Guaranteed Cash Prizes Playing Vegas Crest Bingo

Welcome in 2021 with guaranteed cash prizes when you play Vegas Crest Bingos New Year’s celebration Thursday December 31st. If you are looking to have plenty of fun as the year ends you don’t want to miss this event!

All the fun and excitement takes place in the New Year’s Bingo room Thursday December 31st at 11:00pm EST. There will be special guaranteed $2,020 games and then another guaranteed $2,021 game that will play when the clock strikes midnight. Bingo cards for the special games are $3.00 each, but Vegas Crest is offering another special with all games buy 3 get 2 cards free.

Vegas Crest definitely knows how to throw a party! When it comes to big bonuses and exciting offers, Vegas Crest is hands down the master of it all. If the above special promotion doesn’t convince you maybe the new player welcome bonus will.

All new players who register a new account at Vegas Crest will receive 10 no deposit free spins just for signing up. The second part of the welcome bonus is $2,500 in casino bonuses with the first two deposits.

• 1st Deposit Bonus: 200% Bonus up to 1,000 + 30 Free Spins

• 2nd Deposit Bonus: 300% Bonus up to $1,500 + 60 Free Spins