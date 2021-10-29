WGS’ Mine all Mine Slot Game is LIVE at Miami Club Casino

Miami Club Casino Announces Release of WGS’ New Slot Game, Mine All Mine Offering to Special Introductory Bonus for Players!

Mine All Mine, is a reconfigured video slot game from WGS with 25 fixed pay-lines across 5 reels. The game has a number of features, including 10 free spins, triggered by three, or more of the Scattered Miner symbols.

Slot Game Facts

Game name: Mine All Mine

Supplier: WGS

Volatility: Medium

Game Type: Video slot

Pay-lines: 25, fixed

Reel Type: Spinning Reels

Reels & Rows: 5 reels, 3 rows

Free spins: Yes

Features: Free Spins, Wilds, Bonus game, Progressive jackpots (3)

RTP: 93.77%

Min Bet: $0.25

Max Bet: $25.00

Max pay-out: Base Game: $25,000.00

Max pay-out: Bonus Game: $100,000.00

The starting seeded jackpot amounts, as of game release date: Gold: $20,000, Silver: $10,000, Bronze: $2,000

$10 Free Chip using code: MINER10 on a no deposit required bonus for the Mine All Mine Slot. Players can wager: 40x with a maximum cashout of $150! This special slot bonus is available from October 21st – December 31st and is for all players.

New players will receive a 400% up to $4000 on the Mine All Mine slot from WGS. Simply use code: 400CASINO with a minimum deposit of $25. Wagers are 30x with no maximum cashout.