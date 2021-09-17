WGS’ New Football Slot 1st and 10 is LIVE at Miami Club!

The New Football Theme 1st and 10 Slot Game from WGS is Live at Miami Club Casino! Get an Introductory Bonus of 50 Free Spins or 400% up to $4,000

Football season is back with the new First and Ten slot game at Miami Club!

First and Ten is a new five-reel (American) Football themed slot from WGS that has all the fun and excitement of a big game day!

Get 50 Free Spins on 1st and 10 using code: FDOWN50. This is a no deposit required offer with a max cashout of $150. This ongoing offer is for all players.

New players can receive a 400% up to $4000 using code: 400CASINO. The min. deposit of $25 and no max cashout.

Game Features include:

WILD Symbol – the Quarterback symbol is WILD – substitutes for all other symbols except the Scatters. Win up to 3,000x the line bet on the WILD symbol.

SCATTER Symbol #1 – The COACH is the SCATTER #1 – 3 or more SCATTER symbols triggers up to 15 free spins, during which pay-line and scatter wins are DOUBLED. Plus win 2x-50x the TOTAL BET on this Scatter.

SCATTER Symbol #2 – The Defensive Line symbol or the Linebacker symbol appear as random Scatters. Three of each of these Scatter symbols triggers the GO FOR IT feature! The referee will bring out the sticks to measure and see if you made the first down. If it’s close and you don’t make it, you will need to decide whether to GO FOR IT! Play it safe and collect the winnings by choosing to punt or GO FOR IT and risk the winnings in a double-or-nothing gamble. Make the first down and win!