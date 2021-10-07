Will a $100 Casino Weekly Boost Spark Your Ignition?

When you play Ignition Casino/Poker you are eligible to claim a $100 Casino Weekly bonus to keep the action going all week long.

Here’s what you need to do get receive your weekly boost. Making a qualifying deposit to gain instant access to the weekly deposit bonus code. Once your deposit is complete the 100% match bonus up to $100 will be instantly credited.

The Weekly Boost promotion runs from Monday to Monday each and every week. The bonus code will be available and displayed as soon as the deposit is made. To qualify for the maximum bonus amount the maximum deposit amount of $100 must be made.

Playthrough requirements are in place for the bonus. This amount and other restrictions, if any apply, will be viewable in the ‘My Bonuses’ section of your account. All games are playable with the bonus, but some may contribute at a higher rate than others for the wagering requirements.

Don’t wait any longer grab the weekly boost today and get the ball rolling, and remember if you are new to Ignition make sure to take advantage of the new player welcome bonus worth 100% up to $1,000.