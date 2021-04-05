Win $1,000 Cash Playing Vegas Crest’ Saucify Fortnight Tournament

April is here, and with the month of Spring comes warmth and great cash prizes. Celebrating the new season is two exciting weeks of the Saucify Fortnight promo.

The exclusive tournament competition is rewarding the top 30 players with some great cash and bonus prizes. If you have what it takes you can walk away the Saucify Fortnight winner with $1,000 in cold hard cash.

Starting April 5th and running through the 18th play any of the qualifying games to score the best equalized win over five rounds; Quarterback, Well Oil Be!, Bright Star, Beijing Nights, Spice of Life, Monster Breakout, Millionaire’s Life, Vikingdom, Vegas Triple Pay Deluxe, Alpha Squad Double Cross and The Cash King,

To be eligible for the tournament you must have made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days. You must ‘opt in’ before playing any of the qualified slots. All cash and bonus prizes will be credited to accounts no later than April 19th.

Get to spinning at Vegas Crest Casino and see if you can get to the top of the leaderboard!