Win $1,000 in Vegas Crest Casinos Blackjack Tournament

In case you missed Vegas Crest Casinos first blackjack tournament at the beginning of the month you can get in on the second competition June 18th and the 20th for a chance to win $1,000 in cash.

June 18th starting at 12:01am play any of the following blackjack variants for a chance to win a share of the prize pool– Atlantic City, Blackjack Multi-hand, European Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, Vegas Strip, Blackjack, Super 7 Blackjack and American BJ(BetSoft).

The top 20 players who get the best equalized win over five hands will earn points. The players with the most points earned at the end of the competition will secure their spot across the leaderboard. Players who wish to participate must have made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days and must opt in before joining. Live dealer games are excluded from the tournament. Cash prizes are wager free. Casino bonuses are subject to 35x wagering.

Ranking | Prizes | Balance

1st Place $1,000.00 Cash

2nd Place $250.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus

Visit Vegas Crest Casino to play in the $1,000 prize pool blackjack tournament!