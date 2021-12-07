Win $10,000 Plus Playing Crypto Slots’ Crypto Lotto this Month

It’s a new month which means a brand-new Crypto Lotto has started over at Crypto Slots Casino.

Each and every month you have the chance to not only strike it rich playing the games but playing the Crypto Lotto too.

1st place guarantees at least $10,000. The prize increases and by the end of the month it can grow to an even bigger prize since it’s a progressive 1st place payout.

2nd place pays $5,000

3rd place pays $1,000

4th-10th place pays $50 plus 50 free jackpot tokens

11th-20th place pays $25 plus 25 free jackpot tokens

How to play is super easy! Earn Crypto Lotto tickets for every $100 you wager playing the slots. The only slots not included is the Jackpot Trigger. The maximum number of tickets you can earn one day is 1, making it fair for all to enter. Earn one ticket per day and your chances of winning the lotto increase tremendously.

The drawing is a random draw. All entries will be tallied, and the winners will be announced and notified at the beginning of every month. Get in on the lotto action today and start earning your tickets at CryptoSlots Casino!