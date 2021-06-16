Win $1,700 Cash in Cyberspins Casino June Slot Spectacular

CyberSpins Casino is hosting a $1,700 Slot Adventure from Wednesday through Friday. Will you be the 1st place winner to take home $800 in cash?

There’s only one way to find out! Every Wednesday through Friday play any of the featured slots; Johnny Jungle, Win Another Day, Norsemen, Tales of Time Travel, The Curious Machine Plus, Lion Explorer, Safari Sam, Viking Age, Detective 221b, Smoking Gun and Alpha Squad Double Cross and get the best equalized spin over five rounds to earn points.

If you can earn the most points and make it to top 20 you will secure yourself a share of the $1,700.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $800.00 Cash

2nd Place $400.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $150.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

To participate and to make sure your spins count you must opt in. All participants must make sure they have had at least one deposit in the previous 7 days. All cash prizes are wager free. Bonus prizes are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Visit CyberSpins Casino for the hosting a $1,700 Slot Adventure!