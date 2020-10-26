Win $350 in Vegas Crest’ Pharaohs of Egypt Slots Tourney

There’s one Saturday left to join in on Vegas Crest’ Pharaohs of Egypt Slots tourney. Spin the reels of the eleven themed Egyptian slots for your chance to walk away with the $350 cash prize.

Spin the reels of Pharaohs of the Nile, Legend of the Nile, Cleopatra VII, Treasure of the Nile, Pharaohs Gold, Cleopatra Jewels, Wishing Cup, Gold of Ra, Ramses Treasure, Book of Oziris and Pharaohs Gold II to get the best equalized win for one spinning session. If your score beats any of the other players, you will take home the 1st place cash prize. No worries if your win doesn’t land you in 1st place. The tournament competition is rewarding the top ten players who score the best wins. The competition ends at 11:59pm EDT. Players must have made at least one deposit to participate.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $350 Cash

2nd Place $200 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $100 Casino Bonus

4th Place $50 Casino Bonus

5th Place $25 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $10 Casino Bonus

With just one spin you could win $350! Play Vegas Crest Casino today and join the Pharaohs of Egypt Slots Tourney!