Win $700 Cash Today in Vegas Crests’ Wildlife Tournament

Play Vegas Crests’ Wildlife Tournament Every Friday for a Chance to Win $700 in Cash

Are you trying to find something to do today? Why not play Vegas Crest Casinos Wildlife Tournament and have a chance to win $700 in cash not only today, but every Friday this month.

Roar into some cash prizes when you play the Wildlife Tournament. As the name suggests the competition is focused on animals and the wildlife of the jungle therefore you must play all wildlife themed slots to participate.

These include: Panda Wilds, Primal Hunt, Jr. Jungle, Lions Pride, Party Parrot, Golden Gorilla, Jumping Jaguar, Big Game, Lion’s Roar, The Apes, Meerkat’s Family, Jungle Treasure, Jungle, Africa Run, Safari Slots and Primeval Rainforest.

To win a share of the guaranteed prize pool just spin the qualifying slots and earn points for the best equalized wins with just one spin.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $700.00 Cash

2nd Place $200.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $100.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus

All bonus prizes are subject to 35x wagering. At least one deposit must be made in the previous 7 days to qualify for the competition.

Visit Vegas Crest Casinos today!