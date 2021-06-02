Win $700 in Cash Weekly This June Playing CyberSpins’ June Slot Spectacular

June is definitely the month to play at CyberSpins Casino! There are daily bonus specials and other special promotions happening all month long including the June Slot Spectacular.

Win $700 in cash every week just by playing a two-day tournament at Cyberspins Casino. The top 40 players will secure their spot across the leaderboard and a cash or casino bonus prize just by spinning the reels of any of the following slots.

Weekend in Vegas, Agent X Mission, Zeus the Thunder II, Cleopatra 18+, Vegas AfterParty, The Slotfather, Well Oil Be!, Spinfinity Man, Neon Cowboy, Wild Shamrock, Take Olympus, Slots Angels, Gods vs Titans JP, Book of Darkness, Piggy Detective, Atlantis Warrior, Fire and Steel, Mr. Vegas and Reels on Fire.

The player who scores the best equalized win over five rounds earns points. These points will accumulate and get you a ranking on the leaderboard. You must opt in to participate. If you do not your play will not count.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $700.00 Cash

2nd Place $300.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $150.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

21th – 40th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus