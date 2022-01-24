Win a 30%, 50% or a 100% Monthly Mystery Bonus at Slotland!

Slotland Casinos Monthly Mystery Bonuses is something to talk about! Every month enjoy a mystery reload bonus offer ranging anywhere from 30% all the way up to $100. VIP player?

Receive even more with up to 150%. The mystery reward can be claimed just once per month. Start your month off the right way with extra spins and extra wins!

How do you know how much your mystery bonus will be? Keep an eye out on your inbox as Slotland will email all eligible accounts their special bonus code with instructions on how to claim. The Monthly Mystery is subject to the following bonus rules; the bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 10x before cashing out winnings are allowed. You only have the first week of each month to claim your mystery offer. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply.

You must be a depositing player already to claim the monthly mystery. If you’re not, join today to get started. Slotland starts off all new players with a $33 free no deposit chip to try out the games, and then a 200% Welcome Bonus with the first deposit. The free no deposit chip can be claimed using bonus code FREE33CSRP.