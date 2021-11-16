Win a Guaranteed $10,000 Playing CryptoSlots’ Crypto Lotto

The month is half over, but there is still plenty of time to get your Crypto Lotto tickets for a chance to win CryptoSlots’ 1st place progressive lotto prize with a guaranteed $10,000.

CryptoSlots will do a random draw at the beginning of every month. The next set of lotto winners will be announced on November 30, 2021.

1st place- Progressive with a guaranteed $10,000 cash prize

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-10th place- $50 plus 50 Jackpot Tokens

11th-20th place- $25 plus 25 Jackpot Tokens

How to enter? It couldn’t be any easier to get your entry tickets. Earn one lotto ticket every day that you wager at least $100 on the slots. All slots are included except for Jackpot Trigger. With there being a limit on just one ticket per day all players have the same chance at winning the prize draw.

All prizes must be claimed within 30 days. All cash prizes are subject to 1x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Start earning your Crypto Lotto tickets today! To help get you started CryptoSlots is offering all new players 177% welcome match when you use our exclusive code MATCH177CSRP.