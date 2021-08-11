Win a Share in Vegas Crest Casinos Weekly August Blackjack Tournament

Grab a share of $2,250 playing Vegas Crest Casinos Blackjack Tourney every week in August
Join the weekly August Blackjack Tourney for a chance to show off your skills and claim a share of the guaranteed $2,250 prize pool. If you’ve got what it takes and can out beat everyone else and make it to the number one position on the leaderboard then you will take home $1,000 in cold hard cash.
To claim the 1st place prize just choose from any of the qualifying games and earn as many points as you can by getting the best equalized wins over five consecutive rounds of play. Atlantic City, Blackjack, Vegas Strip, Blackjack, American BJ, Single Deck Blackjack, Blackjack Multi-hand and European Blackjack.
Ranking | Prizes | Balance
1st Place $1,000.00 Cash
2nd Place $500.00 Casino Bonus
3rd Place $250.00 Casino Bonus
4th Place $100.00 Casino Bonus
5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus
6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus
11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus
Make sure to opt in before playing at Vegas Crest Casino. To be eligible you must have funded your account in the previous seven days. If you don’t opt in none of your play on the qualifying games will not count towards the progression of your leaderboard ranking.