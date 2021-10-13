Win a Share of $2,250 Playing Vegas Crest Casinos Blackjack Tourney

Test your blackjack playing skills when you play Vegas Crest Casinos Blackjack Tourney every weekend this month.

If you have what it takes to test your prowess you could win a share of the $2,250 prize pool and take home the first place prize worth $1,000 in cash.

To participate you must have made at least one deposit in the previous seven days and opt in. Play any of the following Blackjack variants below to get your winnings hands count to get your name across the leaderboard.

The top 20 players are guaranteed a cash or bonus prize. Points are earned by scoring the best equalized winnings over five consecutive rounds. You will not win points for incomplete sets of rounds. Live dealer games are excluded. All bonus prizes are subject to 35x wagering.

Eligible Blackjack games include Atlantic City, Vegas Strip, Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, European Blackjack, American BJ(BetSoft) and Blackjack Multi-hand.

Ranking | Prizes | Balance

1st Place $1,000.00 Cash

2nd Place $500.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $250.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $100.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th-10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th-20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus