Win a Share of $3,125 Playing CyberSpins Special Mobile Tournament in May

CyberSpins is offering a ‘On the Go Slots Tourney’ every week this month. Will you be one of 50 players who take home a guaranteed prize? You have to play to find out and win!

CyberSpins decided to up the ante a bit this month and take it on the go! This special tournament promotion is for mobile play only. This special event will take place two days a week starting on Sunday at 12:01am and running through Monday at 11:59pm.

To participate in the fun you must have made a deposit into your account in the previous 7 days. You need to opt in so that your play will count towards your progression in the tournament. To get your name on the leaderboard and secure your 1st place ranking you must have the best-equalized win over five rounds. You can play any of the slots offered on the mobile platform.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $700.00 Cash

2nd Place $500.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $300.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $200.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $150.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

21th – 30th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

31th – 40th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

41th – 50th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus