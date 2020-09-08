Win a Share of the $2,500 GTD Up for Grabs at Ignition Casino

Every Thursday take a seat in the Weekly $2,500 Freeroll Tournament, and secure a spot on the leaderboard. Hit the felt at 9:05pm every week and enjoy the action when you compete against other players and secure your ranking for a cash prize.

Registering is pretty easy at Ignition Casino! All that you need to do is head to the tournament lobby once logged into the poker software and click on the private tab. Eligible players will be issued their ticket to the freeroll every Friday by 5pm. There is a maximum of 7,000 entrants per tournament competition. The Weekly $2,500 Freeroll Tournament is only open to Ignition

Rewards players whose playing level is chrome or higher. All tournament tickets are valid for 14 days and can be used to register and join the next to upcoming tournament.

Ignition Casino offers poker enthusiasts a 100% poker welcome up to $1,000. They also welcome all casino players with a 100% welcome offer up to $1,000 with the first deposit. End your week with a bang! There is $2,500 GTD up for grabs, and you might as well snag a share of the prize pool.