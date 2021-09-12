Win a Top Prize of $1,000 Playing Vegas Crest Mascot Spin Fever!

Win a top prize of $1,000 when you play Vegas Crest’ Mascot Spin Fever promotion from now until September 23rd. If you love spinning the reels of slot games then this promotion is for you!

There is a total of $2,050 up for grabs during the exciting tournament event at Vegas Crest Casino. You have the chance of spinning the reels and taking home the 1st place cash prize worth $1,000.

To join the tournament competition all you need to do is play any of the qualifying slots; ReKill, Twin Fruits of Olympus, Zeus the Thunderer, Bennys the Biggest Game, Mermaids Bay, the Myth, Hell Sing, Bastet and Cats, Queen of Spades, Merry Scary Christmas and Anksunamun; the Queen of Egypt. If you can spin the best equalized win over 5 rounds of playing you will guarantee yourself a spot across the leaderboard.

Ranking | Prizes | Balance

1st Place $1,000.00 Cash

2nd Place $500.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $150.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

21th – 30th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus