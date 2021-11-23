Win an Extra $500 in Cash with Cherry Casinos Weekly Lotto Draw

Join Cherry Casinos Weekly Lottery for a chance to walk away with an extra $500 in cash

Did you know Cherry Casino hosts a weekly lotto draw where 10 lucky players will win $500 in cash? If you didn’t you know now! Cherry Casino says “Win Cash! Cherin Big Lottery” each and every week just by making a small minimum deposit.

Getting in on the lottery draw action is pretty simple! All that you need to do is make a qualifying deposit of at least $10, that’s it! There’s no need to opt in or click a specific button to make sure you’re in the draw, Cherry Casino will do all the work for you.

The total prize pool every week is $5,000- 10 winners of $500 cash. The drawing will be held on Monday’s, giving all players a chance to get their deposits and entries in. All winner’s will be notified by email. The best part about being one of the weekly lottery winners, you can either use your winnings to keep playing your favorite games, or cashout.

Play Cherry Casino today and become the next lottery winner tomorrow! New players are welcomed to the casino with 200 free bonus spins when the first deposit of at least $20 is made.