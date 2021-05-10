Win at Least $10,000 Playing CryptoSlots Casinos Crypto in May

CryptoSlots Casino is giving everyone a chance to strike it rich with their Crypto Lotto this month.

If you are interested in winning some great cash prizes with first place being a progressive jackpot guaranteed at least a $10,000 payout, then you better hurry on over to CryptoSlots Casino and start earning your entries!

1st place is currently standing at $12,167, and climbing

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4-10th place – $50 plus 50 free jackpot tokens

11-20th place – $25 plus 25 free jackpot tokens

Entering the lotto has never been easier! You earn CryptoSlots Lotto tickets every day that you wager at least $100 on the slots. Only one ticket can be earned per day so everyone has the same chances of winning. The draw will take place at the end of the month.

Terms and conditions of the CryptoSlots lotto is as follows; players must have made at least 3 confirmed deposits in total. As soon as the accumulated wagers hit the $100 threshold a ticket will be issued. Wagers made on Jackpot Trigger do not count. All prizes must be claimed within 30 day and are subject to 1x wagering. CryptoSlots Casinos general terms and conditions apply.