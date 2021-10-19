Win Big in October with Vegas Crest’ Spooky Bingo Tourney

Every day this month Vegas Crest is giving you the chance to win some spooktacular wins when you play the Spooky Bingo Tourney.
Join the Halloween Bingo room all day long if you are ready for some great prizes and guaranteed fun. Usually Vegas Crest’ tournament events like this only takes place once a day, not this one! This event will take place all day long with top of the hour games to get you started. The tournament starts with multi-part games that are guaranteeing $31/$31/$31 payouts.
The first part of the game will be special small patterns. The second part will all be Halloween themed and the third part coveralls. If you can win the most games, you could walk away with the 1st place prize worth $225. All cards are just $0.50 each along with buy 7 get 3 free.
Ranking | Prizes | Balance
- 1st Place $225.00 Cash
- 2nd Place $120.00 Free Play Bonus
- 3rd Place $60.00 Free Play Bonus
- 4th Place $25.00 Free Play Bonus
- 5th Place $20.00 Free Play Bonus
- 6th – 10th Place $10.00 Free Play Bonus
- 11th – 20th Place $5.00 Free Play Bonus
- 21th – 40th Place $2.50 Free Play Bonus
Visit Vegas Crest to get started now!