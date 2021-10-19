Win Big in October with Vegas Crest’ Spooky Bingo Tourney

Every day this month Vegas Crest is giving you the chance to win some spooktacular wins when you play the Spooky Bingo Tourney.

Join the Halloween Bingo room all day long if you are ready for some great prizes and guaranteed fun. Usually Vegas Crest’ tournament events like this only takes place once a day, not this one! This event will take place all day long with top of the hour games to get you started. The tournament starts with multi-part games that are guaranteeing $31/$31/$31 payouts.

The first part of the game will be special small patterns. The second part will all be Halloween themed and the third part coveralls. If you can win the most games, you could walk away with the 1st place prize worth $225. All cards are just $0.50 each along with buy 7 get 3 free.

Ranking | Prizes | Balance

1st Place $225.00 Cash

2nd Place $120.00 Free Play Bonus

3rd Place $60.00 Free Play Bonus

4th Place $25.00 Free Play Bonus

5th Place $20.00 Free Play Bonus

6th – 10th Place $10.00 Free Play Bonus

11th – 20th Place $5.00 Free Play Bonus

21th – 40th Place $2.50 Free Play Bonus

Visit Vegas Crest to get started now!