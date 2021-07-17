Win big playing CyberSpins Summer Bingo Tourney this month. From now through July 25th grab yourself a share of the weekly prizes playing multi-part guaranteed games and more. There is a massive $4,500 in weekly prize pools up for grabs.

There’s lots of fun in the Summer Bingo room Monday through Sunday. The multi-part guaranteed games are paying out $10, $25 and $60. These games will play once per hour with cards costing just $0.35. Wait, there’s more!

CyberSpins is offering their renowned buy 7 get 3 special on all these games too! All multi-part bingo games will be summer themed. The player who wins the most will secure their spot on top of the leaderboard, but no worries the top 50 players will walk away with their fair share of the prize pool.

1st place- $1,800 in cash

2nd place- $900 in free play bonus

3rd place- $450 in free play bonus

4th place- $230 in free play bonus

5th place- $120 in free play bonus

6th-10th place- $70 in free play bonus

11th-20th place- $30 in free play bonus

21st-30th place- $15 in free play bonus

31st- 50th place- $10 in free play bonus