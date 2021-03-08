Win Cash with Vegas Crest Casinos Women Power Slots Tourney

Win $500 cash with one spin playing Vegas Crest Casinos Women Power Slots Tourney

How does $500 cash sound? With just one single spin you could grab the $500 cash prize that’s up for grabs, or one of the other great cash bonuses totaling $1,250 playing Vegas Crest Casinos Women Power Slots Tourney.

March is all about female empowerment, and with Women’s Day here, Vegas Crest wanted to showcase the strength of all women around the world with hosting a big wins slots tournament competition for everyone to enjoy.

The tournament takes place Monday March 8th from 12:01am EST until 11:59pm EST. Play any of the qualifying games and if you can score the best equalized win you will guarantee yourself a share of the $1,250 prize pool.

The qualifying slots are; Faerie Spells, Exotic Gems, Sword of Orleans, Ladybucks, Carnaval Forever, Warrior Queens, Cleopatra VII, Frozen Fairies, Cosmos Warriors, Legend of Cleaopatra and Legendary Mulan.

Ranking – Prizes – Balance

1st Place $500.00 Cash

2nd Place $200.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $100.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

21st – 40th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus