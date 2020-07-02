Win up to $300 in Cash this Friday When You Play Vegas Crest Casino

Scoop Up $300 in Cash When You Participate in the Vegas Crest Casino TGIF Slots Tourney Every Friday in July!

Win up to $300 in cash this Friday playing Vegas Crest Casinos TGIF slots tourney. Every Friday during the month of July Vegas Crest is making things a little more exciting giving the top 20 players a chance to bank some extra casino cash. With just one single spin can win you a guaranteed spot across the leaderboard.

How the tourney works is this; the best equalized spin over one round of play with the eligible slots counts. At least one deposit must be made to participate. If you don’t like your score you can keep trying to beat your all-time high and climb up to 1st place.

There is a whole range of slots to play that are included in the tourney competition. The slots include Diamond Bar, Ten Times Wins, The Heroes, Take the Bank, Super Sweets, Yeti Hunt, Big Vegas, Jr. Jungle, Show me the Honey, Juicy Jewels, Fruits Splash, Unicorn and King Winalot.

Prizes

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $300 Cash

2nd Place $100 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $50 Casino Bonus

4th Place $25 Casino Bonus

5th Place $15 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $10 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $5 Casino Bonus