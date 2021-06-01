WinADay Casino Celebrates 13th Birthday with Free Chips/New Games

June 2, 2021 (News Release) – This month, WinADay Casino celebrates its 13th birthday with birthday bonuses throughout the month and two new games.

To get the party started, the unique casino is giving players a $16 Birthday Chip that they can play on any of its 57 slots. They’re also launching the new Qubes slot game this week and giving a generous match bonus to give players some extra play time on the retro-cubic game.

“Lots of people think 13 is an unlucky number,” said Michael Hilary, “But we feel very lucky indeed to have been entertaining players all over the world for 13 years!”

It’s been a busy year for WinADay. With casinos closed due to the pandemic, a lot of slots players have been spinning the reels online instead.

Many of WinADay’s premium slots are tied to one progressive jackpot. Over the last year, the jackpot has paid out three times: $91,371 in February, $141,416 in November, $240,799 last July.

WinADay has launched 11 new games since its last birthday: Fishbowl Luck, Shanghai Nights, Heartstrings, Night in Venice, Blossom Bliss, Blazing Wild Thanksgiving, Alice in Halloweenland, Bewitched, Aquatica and Age of Heroes.

BIRTHDAY BONUSES

Available June 2-13, 2021 only

$16 Birthday Chip

Available to all players that have deposited at least once

Bonus code: BDAYCHIP

Wagering requirement: 32X

Max cash out: 6X

Valid for all slots.

90% Match Bonus

Deposit $30-$250

Bonus code: EXTRASPINS

May be claimed twice. Wagering requirement 30X

Valid for all slots & Keno

The first new game to be launched during this month’s birthday celebrations is Qubes, a classic three-reel fruitie with a cubist graphical twist – square cherries, lemons, strawberries and grapes. Special Bonus symbols multiply wins up to ten times. Next to the main reels is a mega-reel with over-sized Mystery symbols that can be part of several paylines and pay out huge coin prizes.

Qubes: 113% Introductory Match Bonus

Deposit $30-$250

Bonus code: NEWGAME

Wagering requirement: 30X.

Valid for Qubes only.

Later this month, WinADay will launch its new Dark Knight slot, a medieval fantasy-themed game with instant coin prizes, a Pick Me bonus game and Sticky Expanded Double Wilds.

WinADay was created by Slotland Entertainment in 2008. It began with just a few one-of-a-kind games and now offers a huge selection of premium slots, many tied to a site-wide progressive jackpot, and a large collection of penny slots.