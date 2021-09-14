WinADay Casino Giving $11 Freebie to Try 3 New Video Poker Games

September 14, 2021 (News Release) – There are three new versions of video poker available at WinADay Casino. Until September 19, the unique online casino is giving players an $11 freebie to try them. A 100% Match Bonus is also available to try the new game.

“Although we’re known for slots, our players love video poker,” said WinADay manager, Michael Hilary. “You’re bound to win a little more often with a little help from our bonuses!”

Joker Wild is a classic version of video poker. The Joker is Wild, making it a little easier to form a good poker hand. Aces and Eights pays out extra handsomely for hands with four aces or four eights. Jacks or Better is one of the most popular variations of poker online, with payouts for pairs of jacks or better hands.

Each game has a Double-or-Nothing bonus round where players pick a card to increase their win. Players can bet as little as ten cents per hand or as much as $25.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available September 14-19, 2021 only

$11 CASH BONUS

$22 for VIPs

Valid for players who have deposited at least once.

Bonus code: NEWGAMES

Wagering requirement: 28X.

Valid for Aces and Eights, Jacks or Better & Joker Wild only.

100% MATCH BONUS

Deposits: $5 – $250

Bonus code: TRYME100

Wagering requirement: 30X.

Valid for Aces and Eights, Jacks or Better & Joker Wild only.

Match bonuses are also available on WinADay’s promotions page for all slots, keno & video poker.

WinADay Casino was created in 2008 by Slotland Entertainment, an online casino pioneer. WinADay has a huge selection of premium slots, many tied to a site-wide progressive jackpot, and a large collection of penny slots.