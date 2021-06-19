WinADay Casino’s 13th Birthday Party Continues with New Dark Knight Game

June 22, 2021 (News Release) – A month-long 13th birthday celebrations continue this week at WinADay Casino as it launches another new game. The party started with a Free Birthday Chip and the launch of the unusual Qubes slot game earlier this month. Today, the unique casino unveils the new game Dark Knight, a medieval fantasy-themed game with instant coin prizes, a Pick Me bonus game and Sticky Expanded Double Wilds.

Over the last year, WinADay has launched 11 new games and paid out on its progressive jackpot three times. With more people playing its unique online slots than ever, WinADay Casino has a lot to celebrate this year.

Players are treated to daily bonuses for the rest of the month. The 13 players who make the most spins on Dark Knight during this period each win $113.

Dark Knight re-visits the age-old battle between good and evil. It’s a 50 payline slot game with Knights, Axes and Treasure Chests spinning on the reels. Players can bet from $.50 to $10 per spin. There are both Wild and Double Wild symbols and a Bonus symbol that triggers special features. Two Bonus symbols wins a Mystery coin prize, the values of which increase as you bet. Three Bonus symbols trigger a Pick Me bonus game where players can win thousands of extra coins. Four Bonus symbols wins 10 Free Spins with Expanded Double Wilds and five awards 30 Free Spins with Sticky Expanded Double Wilds.

DARK KNIGHT: INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available June 22-30, 2021 only

$11 CASH BONUS

Valid for players who have deposited at least once.

Bonus code: DARKNIGHT

Wagering requirement: 31X.

Valid for Dark Knight only.

100% MATCH BONUS

Deposits: $30 – $250

Bonus code: CELEBRATE100

Wagering requirement: 31X.

Valid for Dark Knight only.

Daily bonuses of up to 60% are also available for all slots, keno and video poker games. Cash contest winners will be announced in the first week of July.

Created by online casino pioneer Slotland Entertainment in 2008, WinADay Casino has a huge selection of premium slots, many tied to a site-wide progressive jackpot, and a large collection of penny slots.