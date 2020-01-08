Winter Warmer Free Spins at Downtown Bingo in January

Winter Warmers 50 Free Spins Every Tuesday and Sunday Await All Month Long at Downtown Bingo

Winter Warmers Free Spins await all month long at Downtown Bingo! Earn 50 free spins every Tuesday and Sunday throughout January. On top of the daily reload bonuses, Downtown Bingo is giving away free spins with every first deposit that is made on every Tuesday and Sunday during January on their popular Diamond Bar slot.

Only one redemption is allowed per player. The first deposit of the day must be at least $50. When making a deposit, players must select the ‘Universal Bonus’ to be automatically credited with the spins. If you took advantage of this special promotion all month long you could land yourself close to 400 free spins in total.

Haven’t tried Downtown Bingo yet? There’s no better time than now to join and take advantage of this free spins’ promotional giveaway. Downtown Bingo is known for their daily offers such as this one. They offer all new depositing players a 500% match with the first deposit plus a free $5 credit. After making the first deposit, the second and third receive a 250% bonus as well. Just about every deposit is boosted with daily specials or reload match offers.