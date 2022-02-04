Year of the Tiger Jackpots are On the Prowl at Uptown Aces

As Uptown Aces Invites everyone to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, your luck will be on the hunt for juicy Tiger Jackpots.

Uptown Aces is celebrating the Chinese New Year with tons of Chinese New Year promotions. In celebration, Uptown Casino is offering the Modern Cupid Pack that includes a $100 free chip, free spins, deposit match coupons, and unlimited cashback.

Bonus Deposit Bonus Code Info Roll over

75% $25+ UANOLIMITS Unlimited! +25 Spins (25x) 100 Spins $25+ 5WISHES100 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!) Added Spins $25+ RUNWITHCOMPS-25 Trilogy Pack Double Comps 350 Spins $25+ WILD2022-1 Monthly Pack More Info (30x) 150% $25+ MODERNCUPID-1 Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x) 200% $25+ MODERNCUPID-2 Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x) $100 Free – MODERNCUPID-3 Monthly Pack Complete Above

This month, celebrate the Year of the Tiger and find games that deliver astronomical wins. These limited-time offers will give you endless bonuses. Just visit Uptown Aces Casino to get started! You can get started with $8,888 in welcome bonuses.

