Year of the Tiger Jackpots are On the Prowl at Uptown Aces

Tanya L.
As Uptown Aces Invites everyone to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, your luck will be on the hunt for juicy Tiger Jackpots.

Uptown Aces is celebrating the Chinese New Year with tons of Chinese New Year promotions. In celebration, Uptown Casino is offering the Modern Cupid Pack that includes a $100 free chip, free spins, deposit match coupons, and unlimited cashback.

      Bonus       Deposit      Bonus Code                  Info                  Roll over

75% $25+ UANOLIMITS Unlimited! +25 Spins (25x)
100 Spins $25+ 5WISHES100 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!)
Added Spins $25+ RUNWITHCOMPS-25 Trilogy Pack  Double Comps
350 Spins $25+ WILD2022-1 Monthly Pack  More Info (30x)
150% $25+ MODERNCUPID-1 Monthly Pack  +33 Spins (30x)
200% $25+ MODERNCUPID-2 Monthly Pack  +33 Spins (30x)
$100 Free MODERNCUPID-3 Monthly Pack  Complete Above

This month, celebrate the Year of the Tiger and find games that deliver astronomical wins. These limited-time offers will give you endless bonuses. Just visit Uptown Aces Casino to get started! You can get started with $8,888 in welcome bonuses.

Deposit

  1. 250% up to $2,500
  2. 150% up to $1,500
  3. 100% up to $1,000
  4. 100% up to $1,000
  5. 100% up to $1,000
  6. 188% up to $1,888
Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. Tanya handles all the latest casino bonus news.

