Your St Patrick’s Pot o’ Gold Waits for You at Vegas Crest Casino

Claim your St Patrick’s Day pot o’ gold when you play Vegas Crest Casino. Can you feel the magic in the air? Well, if you can’t now just wait until March 17th.

Vegas Crest is hosting a St Patrick’s Day celebration in the Spring Bingo room this Wednesday and the following.

Play for $17,000 in coverall games with minimum prizes $170 playing the top of the hour games. These games will start at 7:00pm EDT and run for three hours total. There will also be mid-hour games that are guaranteeing $170 prizes. Prices for card are just $1.50 each with a special promo of buy 7 get 3 fere on all games.

Play Vegas Crest this Wednesday and don’t miss out on the St Patrick’s Day fun. If this is the first time playing or depositing at Vegas Crest claim the new player welcome bonus worth 10 free no deposit spins to start you off to test out the games and then $2,500 in casino bonuses plus another 100 free spins with the first two deposits.

• 1st deposit receive a 200% Bonus up to 1,000 + 30 Free Spins

• 2nd deposit receive a 300% Bonus up to $1,500 + 60 Free Spins