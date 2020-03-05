Spring Tails Slot Game – Casino Players Report

Spring Tails Slot Game by Betsoft Gaming

As we all know 2020 is the Year of the Rat and now BetSoft Gaming has brought the little vermin to life in the slot game Spring Tails!

Lucky Rat Multiplier Wilds can show up on reels 2, 3, and 4. The multipliers can stack, which can add up to a total multiplier of 60x, bringing you super wins.

And just for prosperity, a Golden Key symbol can appear anywhere on any of the reels, which will trigger a free spins mode offering 12 free spins.