Golden Dragon Inferno Slot Game

Game Features:



• STACKED MYSTERY SYMBOLS – Each reel contains positions where STACKED MYSTERY SYMBOLS are replaced by one random symbol after the reel spin is complete. All Mystery Symbols will be the same, making it even easier for players to rack up the wins!

• NUDGING MULTIPLIER WILD REEL – During the base game, a partial stack of WILD REEL will nudge up or down to create a FULL WILD REEL, exclusive to reel 3.

• HOLD & WIN BONUS – 6 or more scattered BONUS symbols trigger the HOLD & WIN BONUS feature. The trigger BONUS symbols are locked in place along with any new BONUS symbols that appear during the feature’s 3 re-spins. Each new BONUS symbol will lock in place and reset the number of re-spins to 3.

