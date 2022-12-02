Golden Dragon Inferno Slot Game

By
Riley
-
0
62
Mr. Vegas Slot Game
PLAY FOR FREE
Mr. Vegas
Rock Star Slot Game
Rockstar
PLAY FOR FREE
Gold Diggers Slot Game
Gold Diggers
PLAY FOR FREE
Good Girl, Bad Girl Slot Game
PLAY FOR FREE
Good Girl, Bad Girl
PLAY FOR REAL MONEY
Free Play Games Firefox Browser
More Free Play Slots From Betsoft
Betsoft Gaming
Golden Dragon Inferno Addon
Game Features:


STACKED MYSTERY SYMBOLS – Each reel contains positions where STACKED MYSTERY SYMBOLS are replaced by one random symbol after the reel spin is complete. All Mystery Symbols will be the same, making it even easier for players to rack up the wins!

NUDGING MULTIPLIER WILD REEL – During the base game, a partial stack of WILD REEL will nudge up or down to create a FULL WILD REEL, exclusive to reel 3.

HOLD & WIN BONUS – 6 or more scattered BONUS symbols trigger the HOLD & WIN BONUS feature. The trigger BONUS symbols are locked in place along with any new BONUS symbols that appear during the feature’s 3 re-spins. Each new BONUS symbol will lock in place and reset the number of re-spins to 3.

Casino Players Report

Play Golden Dragon Inferno slot game for real money at any of the below Top Rated Online Casinos

CyberSpins Casino

CyberSpins Casino

$2,500 Welcome Bonus

  • 1st Deposit up to $1,000 – 2nd Deposit up to $1,500

Read Review

PLAY NOW
Top Rated
Everygame Poker

Everygame Poker

Deposit for Free Spins

  • Multiple Free Spins with every Deposit!

Read Review

PLAY NOW
Top Rated
Slots Million Casino

Slots Million Casino

100% up to $100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins

  • Wagering requirements: Bonus + Deposit 48x

Read Review

PLAY NOW
Top Rated
Bitstarz Casino

Bitstarz Casino

5 BTC + 180 Free Spins

  • 20 Instant free spins + 160 (20 per day)

Read Review

PLAY NOW
Top Rated
REVIEW OVERVIEW
Overall Game Experience
SUMMARY
Read the full review of Golden Dragon Inferno Here
4
OVERALL SCORE
Riley
https://casinoplayersreport.com/
Riley McCullough is Casino Players Report's resident website designer, gambling news blogger, and head of our graphics department. A man of many talents and very appreciated here at CPR.
golden-dragon-inferno-slot-gameRead the full review of Golden Dragon Inferno <a href="https://www.casinoplayersreport.com/online-gambling-news/featured/everygame-poker-10-free-spins-on-new-golden-dragon-inferno/">Here</a>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here