Goblins: Gluttony of Gems Slot Game

Goblins: Gluttony of Gems is a medium volatility, 50 payline game with jackpots and two free games features. Grinning green Goblins mine sparkling gems. The Goblins are Wild and expand to cover their reel when any part of them appears on that reel.

Golden Coins trigger the Hold and Spin Feature. The triggering Golden Coins are held in place for three re-spins. Additional Gold Coins that appear during free spins are also held in place. If all 15 positions are filled with Golden Coins by the end of the re-spins, a Grand Jackpot is awarded.

The scatter is a Mine Cart filled with gemstones. Three or more trigger a choice of two bonus features: Wild Reels or Golden Coins. Choosing the Wild Reels feature gets six free spins during which Goblin wilds are held on reels two and four. Golden Coins are held in position on the fifth reel when players choose the Golden Coins feature. Read full review