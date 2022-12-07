Goblins: Gluttony of Gems Slot Game

By
Riley
-
0
53
Goblins: Gluttony of Gems Addon

Goblins: Gluttony of Gems is a medium volatility, 50 payline game with jackpots and two free games features.  Grinning green Goblins mine sparkling gems. The Goblins are Wild and expand to cover their reel when any part of them appears on that reel.

Golden Coins trigger the Hold and Spin Feature. The triggering Golden Coins are held in place for three re-spins. Additional Gold Coins that appear during free spins are also held in place. If all 15 positions are filled with Golden Coins by the end of the re-spins, a Grand Jackpot is awarded.

The scatter is a Mine Cart filled with gemstones. Three or more trigger a choice of two bonus features: Wild Reels or Golden Coins.  Choosing the Wild Reels feature gets six free spins during which Goblin wilds are held on reels two and four. Golden Coins are held in position on the fifth reel when players choose the Golden Coins feature. Read full review

This game actually proved to be fun when we audited it. After three spins we hit the Free Spins feature. Here you get 6 free spins and get to choose between two options. Goblin Golden Coins static on 5th reel or Goblin Wilds on 2nd and 4th reel. We hit Free Spins twice and tried each of the two options. Both didn't payout that great. What did payout great is the Golden Coins feature.With a bet of only $3.00 we won over $150 on the Golden Coins feature!The Hold and Spin feature is triggered when 6 or more Golden Coins appear anywhere. 3 re-spins are awarded, with triggering Golden Coins held in position. If a new Golden Coin appears in a spinning position, it is held for the remainder of the feature and the number of remaining re-spins resets to 3. At the end of the re-spins, all prize values and/or jackpots displayed on the coins are awarded. A grand Jackpot is awarded if all 15 positions have been filled by Golden Coins during re-spins. The Hold and Spin feature will end once there are no more re-spins remaining or when the maximum payout is achieved.
Riley
https://casinoplayersreport.com/
Riley McCullough is Casino Players Report's resident website designer, gambling news blogger, and head of our graphics department. A man of many talents and very appreciated here at CPR.
