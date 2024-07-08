Primal Warriors: Legacy Slot Review

Released on July 10th, 2024, Primal Warriors: Legacy by Realtime Gaming is a captivating slot machine that transports players to a world of ancient battles and legendary warriors. With 5 reels, 3 rows, and 25 paylines, this medium volatility slot offers a perfect blend of engaging gameplay and substantial win potential.

Wilds

The Wild symbol in Primal Warriors: Legacy is a game-changer. It substitutes for all other symbols except the Scatter and Bonus symbols, significantly boosting your chances of forming winning combinations. This not only enhances the excitement but also increases your overall payouts. Imagine the thrill of watching a Wild complete a winning line just when you thought all was lost!

Scatters

Scatter symbols in Primal Warriors: Legacy are your tickets to the Free Games Feature. Landing a minimum of 3 Scatters in a single spin triggers these coveted free games:

3 Scatter symbols: 5 Free Games

5 Free Games 4 Scatter symbols: 7 Free Games

7 Free Games 5 Scatter symbols: 10 Free Games

Free Games Feature

During the Free Games, the central reels (2, 3, and 4) merge into a single Oversized symbol reel, while reels 1 and 5 spin independently. This unique setup dramatically increases the potential for substantial wins.

To sweeten the deal, an Oversized Scatter symbol can appear, awarding up to 5 extra Free Games. This feature not only heightens the excitement but also keeps players on the edge of their seats with the promise of big rewards.

Hold & Spin Feature

The Hold & Spin Feature is triggered by landing 6 or more Warrior Coin symbols anywhere on the reels. When activated, the triggering Bonus symbols lock in place, and the remaining reels spin. Each new Bonus symbol that appears locks in place and resets the Re-Spins to 3. This process continues until no new Bonus symbols appear, culminating in Multiplier prizes and/or Jackpots based on the collected symbols.

The Grand Jackpot

The pinnacle of the Hold & Spin Feature is filling all 15 independent reels with Bonus symbols, which awards the Grand Jackpot. The Jackpot prizes are as follows:

MINI: 10X Total Prize

10X Total Prize MINOR: 30X Total Prize

30X Total Prize MAJOR: 100X Total Prize

100X Total Prize GRAND: 1000X Total Prize

The allure of these jackpots, especially the 1000X Grand Jackpot, adds an extra layer of excitement to every spin.

Final Thoughts

Primal Warriors: Legacy combines striking visuals, engaging features, and the promise of significant rewards to create an unforgettable gaming experience. Whether you’re drawn by the Wilds, the tantalizing Free Games, or the thrilling Hold & Spin Feature, this slot machine offers something for every type of player. Prepare to embark on an epic adventure and uncover the riches of the ancient warriors.