Tarot Destiny Slot Game

Crystal Balls, Treasure Chests, Tarot Cards, and other bewitching features await you in this 5X3 slot with 10 fixed paylines.

The Hold & Spin feature is activated when 3 Crystal Balls appear on the middle reel, awarding 3 Free Spins. Free Spins are reset each time a Crystal Ball lands, and a 20x total win is guaranteed!

When you land 3 Scatters anywhere, you’ll trigger Free Games, and if you collect 4 Wilds, you’ll score 10 more. Wilds take on the multiplier value of any Tarot Cards on the gameboard during Free Games, and multipliers increase with each retrigger.

What prizes and payouts await you in the future? Spin the reels of Tarot Destiny by Spin Logic for mystical winnings.