2BY2 Gaming Announces Upcoming Wizard of Woods Slot

2BY2 Gaming Taking Casino Players to a World of Woodland Magic with Wizard of the Woods

Experience the magic and mystique of wizardry in the latest slot Wizard of the Woods. This brand new slot from 2BY2 Gaming features a 5×3, 25 payline that offers a full stack of Wild symbols on Reel 3 triggers the Wizard Magic feature.

Layout: 5×3

Paylines: 25

RTP: 96.04%

Volatility: 95% – 10.10

Total Hit Frequency: 31.16%

General Release: Microgaming Network

Wizard of the Woods will launch on the Microgaming Network May 4th 2020.