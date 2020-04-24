An Intelligent Approach to Casino Comparisons

Times have moved on since the early days of casino comparisons and reviews . Back in the late 1990s, it was an easy trick to lay down a web page titled ‘ top 5 best casinos’ and make a shilling. In fact, it was more of a killing. No data required, just a few words to say how fantastic a casino is, a bit of technical info with a list of games and voila! Unfortunately for the punter, the top choice would almost always be the casino that paid the most on referrals.

Increased Competition

Like in every other industry, increased competition has put pressure on network marketers to find smarter ways to promote online casinos. Readers have caught on to the tricks often employed by shady operators. But since there was still a massive demand for accurate, insightful information, affiliate marketers prevailed. More than prevailed to be fair, some are making a very healthy profit for doing little more than leveraging their advantage on Google searches.

The lure big profits brought many newcomers to the market. Top online casino comparisons have become big business. With so much choice available, where do real money casino players go to find the most accurate and up to date information on online casinos? With new online casinos platforms appearing almost daily, and likewise, many new casino review platforms looking to cash in, how does a player go about finding a trusted casino that fits their needs with minimum effort?

Gamblescope’s advanced Casino Comparison Software

To survive, gambling review companies in 2020 have to adapt to provide additional value. At Gamblescope.com , we use intelligent custom-built software to help players find the right choice casino from the thousands of options available.

‘We aim to help players find the best choice based on their preferences faster and more accurately than any other platform.’

We use the following advanced processes and tools to achieve this:

Expert reviews and ratings by gambling professionals Real-time data imports to keep info and ratings relevant and accurate Geo-location software filters only casinos accessible in player’s country Multi-datapoint filtering and sorting options Built-in shortlist side-by-side comparison tools Realtime casino Alexa traffic analytics Player experience ratings Sophisticated Algorithms to combine expert rating with imported data

By default, our platform only reviews and rates licensed casinos. For your further convenience, a standard search only returns casino options that accept players from the country you reside.