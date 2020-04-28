Betsoft Announces Partnership with Campeón Gaming Partners

Betsoft Gaming, one of the world’s premier producers of high-quality iGaming content, is proud to announce a partnership deal with Campeón Gaming Partners.

The agreement will see Betsoft Gaming integrate a wide selection of its top-performing titles within Campeón Gaming Partners’ brands to further build audience numbers across multiple jurisdictions.

Campeón Gaming Partners is an innovative iGaming operator, looking to become a major industry player through its trusted affiliate network. Operating under their own Curaçao and MGA licenses, as well as holding UKGC and SGA licenses through their white label operated brands, Campeón Gaming Partners’ brands are already globally renowned.

Francesca Raniolo, Sales Executive, Betsoft Gaming said: ‘We are really looking forward to working with Campeón Gaming Partners, who have a fast-growing reputation across multiple territories. We believe that this will be reinforced through our fantastic slots’ portfolio with its constant stream of new releases.’

Vasilis Boumpouras, Head of Business Development & Planning of Campeón Gaming Partners, followed: ‘We are very proud to be partnering with one of the leaders in the iGaming industry. This partnership will add further value to our player audience and help us expand it. We believe that Betsoft’s versatile and unique games will further establish our brands and enhance our games portfolio.’

The deal confirms access to the full Betsoft portfolio of award-winning video slots, including The Red Dragon Series and latest releases Total Overdrive, Monster Pop and Back to Venus.

About Betsoft Gaming Betsoft Gaming is the market leader in cinematic casino content and gaming solutions, working with 200+ of the most successful casino operators worldwide. Since 2006, the Betsoft brand has been synonymous with commercial success and innovation. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles are proven to attract, engage, and retain players. Headquartered and licensed in Malta, Betsoft operates in more than 15 regulated markets, with its games being independently certified by Gaming Labs International. Visit www.betsoft.com to try our games.

About Campeón Gaming Partners. Campeón Gaming Partners is a young and rapidly growing iGaming operator, with a highly effective affiliate network. Headquartered in Malta and Athens, they are a global dotcom. For more information, please visit https://www.campeongaming.com/