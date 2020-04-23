Betsoft Gaming Releases Popular Sequel with Back to Venus Slot

Award-winning Betsoft Gaming continues to solidify its reputation for cinematic quality animation with its latest new release called “Back to Venus”.

This delightful sequel takes players on the next stage of the alien journey that began with “It Came from Venus”.

The Back to Venus slot features 5 reels and 20 paylines, complete with Betsoft’s trademark stunning visuals and soundtrack. Moreover, it includes a revolutionary “Second Chance” feature that takes this game to a whole new level in allowing the toothsome plant character to find its way home.

The “Prickly Sticky” and “Respin” feature will randomly select a symbol and re-spin till you hit a win with that symbol. Make the reels light up with Flowering Wild Bursts for a Free Respin and a higher chance for Asteroid WILDS to hit the reels. When the Asteroids land, they are Sticky for 2 spins.

Rocket ships are your ticket home – 3 Rockets award 10 Free Spins and Sticky Asteroid Wilds. See 4 or more Rockets to win 10 Free Spins and a chance for Multiplier Wilds.

With 4338x your maximum bet return, big winnings can be easy pickings.

Back to Venus will join the Betsoft award-winning portfolio of video slot games including player favourites Take the Bank and the recently released Monster Pop.

Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director, Betsoft Gaming, said: ‘We are always looking for differentiation without compromise within the marketplace. Back to Venus fits this bill as it includes classic Betsoft content with some fantastic innovations and new features. It follows our ‘sequel’ strategy of keeping the best stories fresh but adding in winning features to challenge gameplay. Based on current feedback, we anticipate an enthusiastic reception from our players.’

