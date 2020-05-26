Betsoft Signs New Alea Casino Content Deal

26 May 2020 – Industry-leading casino content developer Betsoft Gaming has partnered with global casino operator Alea in a deal which will see its innovative slots portfolio available on the flagship Slotsmillion brand.

Alea, runs the immensely successful iGaming Platform, AleaPlay, which provides over 4500 games to its operators in only one integration. Moreover, in addition to its extended list of games, it offers services to improve every aspect of gaming experience. Slotsmillion, which is their exclusive B2C brand has became the pioneer of VR gaming. It also has been awarded Best New Casino of 2015 (Meister Awards), Innovation of the Year in 2016 (EGR Operator Marketing & Innovation Awards), and has amassed three consecutive International Gaming Awards for Innovator Operator of 2018, Slots Operator of 2019 & Mobile Operator of 2020.

The agreement will see Betsoft’s full range of premium slot games, including latest releases Quest to the West and Back to Venus as well as hit titles Monster Pop and Take the Bank, available on Malta-licensed Alea’s top casino brand, Slotsmillion.

This is the latest in a series of high-profile commercial agreements signed by Betsoft, that have experienced rapid growth in several major regulated and newly regulating markets.

Betsoft’s content portfolio consists of more than 190 RNG titles complete with highly engaging and profitable math models proven to attract, engage, and retain players.

Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director, Betsoft Gaming, said: “We are delighted to be working with Alea Gaming, who operate one of the most exciting gaming brands on the market in Slotsmillion and we look forward to establishing a long-term partnership.

“We are consistently looking to grow our regulated market presence and Alea are a perfect partner for us as we look to achieve our aims as a business.”

Alex Tomic, Co-Founder at Alea, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer Betsoft’s award-winning content to our customers.

They have some of the most engaging and innovative casino content on the market, and it has proven to be really successful across a number of jurisdictions. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with them.”