Blueprint Gaming Announces New Deal or No Deal Megaways™

Blueprint Gaming Prepares for the Launch of its Deal or No Deal Megaways™ Featuring MEGAWAYS™ MECHANIC AND JACKPOT KING INTREGATION

Blueprint Gaming is preparing for the launch of its latest addition to the Megaways™ series of games. Deal or No Deal Megaways™ offers some amazing features, two to be exact; the Megaways™ and the Jackpot King Progressive. Deal or No Deal includes a 7×6 playing system as well as cascading reels, 117,649 mega ways to win and other enticing bonus extras.

The new title stands out above the rest of the slots for its branded title plus being part of the Megaways™ family. The Jackpot King Progressive feature is a special system that can be activated with any spin during game play, nothing special or lining up certain symbols is not needed for the chance at winning the massive progressive jackpot.

Jo Purvis, Blueprint’s Director of Marketing and Relationships said Deal or No Deal is another fantastic addition to their market-leading Jackpot King Series Megaways™. The new game combines engaging bonus features with a popular gameshow theme that is guaranteed to be an instant classic. Purvis added that with the series of games already being a major hit with slot fans across the globe, players will savor the opportunity to win big with every spin of the game.