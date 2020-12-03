Crazy Mix Slot Release from True Lab

Fresh fruits are what you need in a hot bush! Join the happy surfer and his girlfriend gathering fruits for a perfect cocktail amidst the tropical paradise.

Crazy Mix is a juicy 5×3 slot with epic animations and a bonus Fruits Reel for the most invigorating cocktails. The maximum win is x25000.

Chuck Wilds strike fruits with a boomerang, triggering a re-spin that will repeat if subsequent Chuck Wilds appear and increase the win multiplier. Collecting 4+ fruits grants a Cocktail Spin, where ingredients define the bonus features and Jackfruits bring extra free spins.

“This title is really funny and refreshing, making use of both its amazing visuals and admirable bonus features we’ve come up with. I think that is a very valuable addition to the True Lab’s games suite, and we have big plans for promoting this game with our partners,” said Vasily Polynov, True Lab’s CBDO.

Launch November 2020 Type 5×3 video-slot Paylines 15 Max win x25000 RTP 96.34% Volatility High Mobile Yes Languages En, De, Fi, No, Se, Th, Ch

About True Lab

True Lab is an MGA licensed iGaming provider emerging within the True Flip Group. True Lab offers titles with unique gameplay and bonuses, put together with authentic top-quality visuals. Packed with a comprehensive set of promo-tools, these HTML5 games are available throughout True Lab’s growing partner network.