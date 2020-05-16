Cryptoslots’ New Blossom Bliss is an Extra-Large Slot Game

May 18, 2020 (Press Release) – All of the games in the new Mega Matrix games collection at Cryptoslots have a twist. With the new Blossom Bliss, an exotic floral fantasy, it’s an extra-wide grid split into two side-by-side reels.

Introductory bonuses are available until the end of the month.

Each set of reels in the new Blossom Bliss is a separate meadow with its own tropical bouquet. Each side of the split-reel slot game has 14 paylines. On the left side, there’s a Double Wild symbol. On the right, there are extra Wilds and Mystery symbols multiply bets for even bigger wins.

“We asked our games designers to really think out of the box for the Mega Matrix games,” said Michael Hilary, manager of the crypto casino. “From the tall middle reel in Age of Heroes, extra big symbols on the second and fourth reels in Big Heads, and the 2-4-4-4-2 format of Micro Monsters they’ve come up with some fun new formats and this split-reel slot game is no exception!”

Blossom Bliss is available only at Cryptoslots, a crypto-only online casino created by Slotland Entertainment. All deposits and withdrawals at Cryptoslots are in Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins or Monero.

BLOSSOM BLISS INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available May 18-31, 2020 only.

Up to $300 Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: SPINME

$300 on deposits $600+

$200 on deposits $450 – $599

$100 on deposits $300 – $449

$50 on deposits $200 – $299

$20 on deposits $75 – $199

$10 on deposits $40 – $74

Available up to 5x per day. Wagering requirement 35X. For Blossom Bliss slot game only.

20% Deposit Bonus

Min. deposit $10

Bonus code: MEGAMATRIX

Available up to 3x per day. Wagering requirement 35X. For any Mega Matrix slot game.