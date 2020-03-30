Demo Red Tiger Gaming’s New Slot Vault of Anubis

Red Tiger Gaming Launches An Exclusive New Slot to LeoVegas Casino, Preview the Latest 7×6 Games, Vault of Anubis

LeoVegas and Red Tiger Gaming announced their newest addition to their slot lineup, Vault of Anubis. Red Tiger said this is an exclusive slot that will be available across LeoVegas’ platform only, at least for now. Vault of Anubis draws attention with the Egyptian inspired theme, super symbols, 7×6 cluster format, extra spins, unlimited progressing multipliers and a top win of 5,000x your stake.

Vault of Anubis delivers a math model and feature set the industry will be familiar with. Red Tiger believes repackaging it as a grid slot will showcase the feature set perfectly.

In an exclusive deal with LeoVegas, Red Tiger is appealing to players with free spins and Super Symbols. Players will travel back to ancient Egypt and explore an adventure with max win of 5,000x!

Vault of Anubis is on Desktop, Tablet, Smartphone, TV, iOS/Android Apps, Mini Games. New players can join LeoVegas to experience the new slot with a welcome bonus of 100% up to £300 & 30 Free Spins.