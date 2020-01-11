Evolution Gaming Launches its Super Fast Speed Blackjack

Evolution Gaming launched one of its super-fast blackjack variants, Speed Blackjack.

The Live Casino solutions provider announced the release of their highly anticipated game saying when compared to their standard live blackjack variant, speed blackjack is up to 40% faster with players having more control and much less waiting time in between hands.

Speed blackjack has the same rules as regular live blackjack. The only difference in the two is the dealing order when its time for players to make a decision on what they want to do with their hand. The first two cards are dealt as normal. The player who makes the first decision will receive their next dealt card. The same pattern continues until all players receive their next dealt card.

Speed blackjack is a great rendition to the standard or classic version. As Evolution’s Chief Product Officer, Todd Haushalter said, players have been playing the card game the same way for the last hundred years with making a decision from the dealer’s left to right order. Haushalter said why should players have to wait, they shouldn’t! Giving players’ the option to have more control of their play and wait time is important, and with speed blackjack players get just that.