Explore the Land of the Pharaohs in True Labs New Crypts of Fortune

Press Release – October 13, 2021: True Lab continues to explore the land of Pharaohs, in a new myth-inspired slot.

High-quality graphics, unique Scatter collection progress mechanics, and potential max win of up to x10,000 are waiting on the path to the realm of the dead.

According to legend, mighty rulers Akhenaten and Nefertiti are guarding the abode of the dead, where dazzling treasures are waiting to be revealed by a braveheart. The atmosphere of Egyptian tales surrounds players through the game, conveyed by deep colours, and suspenseful features. Skillfully designed, Scatter collection progress mechanics sustains gamers’ involvement as they approach Free Spins.

Inspired by historical characters, Akhenaten and Nefertiti Scatter-Wilds are the all-powerful icons, that replace other symbols on the reels, increase the Scatter collection progress, and initiate Free Spins. 14 Scatter-Wilds accumulated in the base game, trigger Akhenaten Free Spins with an expanding symbol by choice, or Nefertiti Free Spins with a random expanding symbol. The dedicated Free Spins granted by immortals, will unleash the unlimited power of ancient civilization.

Crypts of Fortune is the third Egypt-influenced slot in True Lab’s portfolio, in line with the adventure Book of Truth, and Day and Night’s eternal dispute on the field. The latest release develops the idea from a new side, bringing magic and mysticism to the story of Pharaohs.

Igor Samardziski, CEO of True Lab, said: “Egypt-themed slots have been enjoying popularity since the early days of iGaming, and the trend is showing sustained development. The project has been created to meet the needs of an original product within the theme.”