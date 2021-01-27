FashionTV Gaming Group, Espresso Games and Sisal Partner Up

MALTA / Milan, ITALY – January 27, 2021: This month marked the official entry of FashionTV Gaming Group into the Italian market with the launch of an exclusive FashionTV-branded slot, 3Diamonds. The slot was created with leading Italian content provider Espresso Games and proposed on the market by Sisal, the country’s premier operator. FashionTV Gaming Group continues to shake up the online gaming industry with its ‘Brand to Business’ model, backed by the FashionTV global network of two billion viewers.

3Diamonds slot is a first-of-its-kind in the market with sophisticated visuals and ultra-slick gameplay that capture the essence of the FashionTV brand, while the Espresso Games patented jackpot model is set to offer Sisal players a truly thrilling experience.

Commenting on the launch, FashionTV Gaming Group’s Commercial Director, Pamela Galea Preca, said: “The Italian market has huge potential for us. Fashion, lifestyle and luxury are synonymous with Italy, and we are thrilled to be entering the country with one of its leading operators, Sisal. Our partnership with Espresso Games and Sisal has yielded a fantastic new addition to the ‘FashionTV Gaming World’, and we look forward to working together further to bring the FashionTV-branded luxury line of products to players across Italy.”

Max Rizzo, CEO of Espresso Games, added: “Since cementing our partnership in June 2020, we have found in FashionTV Gaming Group a partner with clear ideas and an exciting vision. It has been an interesting challenge for us to translate such a huge brand into a unique and imaginative new slot, and we are delighted that Sisal took this game to market.”

Sisal has exclusivity for the launch of the 3Diamonds FashionTV slot in Italy. Marco Bedendo, Gaming Machines & Online Casino Managing Director at Sisal commented: “Espresso Games is one of the main providers integrated into our new Online D-Box proprietary content aggregator platform. We are delighted to be the first to exclusively launch the 3Diamonds slot by FashionTV Gaming Group, which represents something new for the Italian market, pursuing our philosophy of offering our customers a diverse and innovative product offering”.

About FashionTV Gaming Group

FashionTV Gaming Group is the exclusive licensor of the global FashionTV megabrand for the iGaming industry. Through its unique ‘Brand to Business’ model, it enables leading iGaming companies to build, distribute and market their own FashionTV-branded games and websites. From casino, live dealer, sportsbook and virtual sports, to lotto, bingo and social games, every vertical comes backed by FashionTV channels worldwide. The first mover to combine luxury lifestyle and glamour with online gaming, FashionTV Gaming Group has already partnered with some of the industry’s giants and is moving forward to expand its activities globally.

About Sisal

Sisal, operating since 1946, was the first Italian company to operate in the regulated gaming sector as the State concessionaire. From the very beginning, Sisal has been driven by a deep sense of responsibility that takes shape in a Social Responsibility strategy whose key distinctive element is the Responsible Gaming program, certified according to the highest international standards. Today Sisal, led by CEO Francesco Durante since December 2019, is one of the leading companies in the sector, offering a full range of gaming products available in about 40,000 retail points throughout the country, online and internationally through agreements with local partners. In Italy, Sisal manages lottery games: SuperEnalotto, SiVinceTutto, Win for Life, Eurojackpot and VinciCasa, while with the Matchpoint brand it is among the leaders in the sports betting market. Sisal is the leading operator in the online gaming industry in Italy through the www.sisal.it channel and with dedicated mobile applications. Sisal has also recently embarked on a path to internationalization, making its business purpose very competitive even in foreign markets. In 2018, Sisal won the tender launched by the Société de Gestion de la Loterie Nationale of Morocco and since 2019 it has also been present in the Spanish market, with an online gaming license. Sisal has also obtained a ten-year contract for the management and development of a gaming system in Turkey.

About Espresso Games

Since 2002 Espresso Games is an online game boutique known for its specialization in creating high-end branded games, that are tailor-made to the specific needs of large gaming operators worldwide. The constant research for innovation has led the company to obtain two international patents for the development of two jackpot systems called Racepot® and Reelpot®.