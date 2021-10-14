Get Ready for Stakelogic’s New Apes of Doom Slot at Mr Green

Press Release: Preview of Stakelogic’s New Slot Apes of Doom, A Colorful, Action-Packed New Slot, Play with $1,200 FREE & 200 FREE SPINS

Apes have taken over the city, controlling the banks and riches. Apes of Doom introduces the innovative new reel structure with MULTIPLIER reels between the standard reels. Land the Apes with HOT ZONE wins to capitalize in this new world.

Trigger a HOT ZONE wins when MULTIPLIER symbols match across the 3 HOT ZONES with winning combinations. The multipliers are added together and applied to the win. When MULTIPLIER symbols match across the 3 HOT ZONES without winning combinations, the RESPIN TO WIN feature is triggered. The MULTIPLIER reels lock in place, the standard reels respin until a winning combination is achieved. The multipliers are added together and applied to the win.

Trigger 10 or 15 FREE SPINS when landing 3 or 4 SCATTER symbols. During FREE SPINS mode, matching and nonmatching MULTIPLIER values in the 3 HOT ZONES are added together and applied to any winning combinations. Retrigger 5 or 10 FREE SPINS when landing 3 or 4 SCATTER symbols during FREE SPINS.

Key Game Information

Reels: 4

Paylines: 10

RTP: 96%

Volatility: Medium-High

Max Win: €335,139

Release Date: 21st October 2021

Countdown to play Staeklogic’s new slot Apes of Doom at Mr Green Casino with a welcome bonus of $1,200 FREE & 200 FREE SPINS!